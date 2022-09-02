The Cost of Mental Health Inequities

Concurrent crises in recent years have brought new waves of mental health challenges in America – with about half of women and a third of men reporting declining mental health since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Paired with an increasingly siloed and expensive mental health system, the perfect storm has been created for those seeking treatment.

What are the costs of mental health inequities today, and how might these costs grow if they go unaddressed? How can we alleviate the health and economic burdens of unmet mental health needs, and what type of investments are needed to make a difference and save lives?

This September, The Hill will explore the economics of mental health inequities and charting the path toward a healthier, inclusive tomorrow.

SPEAKERS

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Member, Senate HELP Committee

Daniel Dawes , Executive Director, Satcher Health Leadership Institute

, Executive Director, Satcher Health Leadership Institute Hannah Wesolowski, Chief Advocacy Officer, Government Relations, Policy & Advocacy, NAMI

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

Tarek Rabah, CEO, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

MODERATOR

Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

