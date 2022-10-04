National Security At The Speed Of Sound: Hypersonics in American Defense

Hypersonic missiles–those able to fly up to five times the speed of sound–are crucial to U.S. national security in the eyes of American defense leaders.



As great power competitors China and Russia develop and deploy the technology, where does the United States stand in the race to develop, test, manufacture and scale hypersonic missiles? How can partnerships between government, industry, academia and allies be utilized? When is the technology expected to be fielded by American forces, and what role will it play in future military strategy? And in a strained labor market, how are workforce demands and shortages affecting the government, military, and private sector alike?



On October 18, The Hill convenes members of Congress, defense leaders and hypersonic technology experts to discuss the future of readiness and homeland security

Speakers:

Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering

Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Dr. Kelly Stephani , Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering, Center for Hypersonics & Entry Systems Studies, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering, Center for Hypersonics & Entry Systems Studies, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Dr. Mark Lewis, Director, NDIA Emerging Technologies Institute

Director, NDIA Emerging Technologies Institute Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Chair, Tactical Air & Land Forces Subcommittee

Additional speakers to be announced.

Sponsor Perspective:

John W. Otto, Senior Director, Advanced Hypersonic Weapons, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

