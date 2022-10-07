50+ Women Voters and the Midterms

A consistent voter, women over fifty will once again make their voices heard in the November elections. The midterms come at a time when inflation and the rising cost of living are squeezing American households. Powering these households and feeling the pinch are 50+ women, who typically turn up in large numbers for midterm elections and could be deciding the fate of the House and Senate.

What are the priorities of 50+ women voters? Do they feel seen and heard by their country and their elected officials? What issues are top of mind as they head to the polls?

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), 117th Class Representative, NRCC

Nancy LeaMond, Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer, AARP

Clarissa Martínez-de-Castro , Vice President, Latino Vote Initiative, UnidosUS

Kate Ryan, Vice President of Policy and Strategic Initiatives, Institute for Women's Policy Research

Moderator:

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

SPONSOR:

AARP’s She’s the Difference research project is exploring the concerns and priorities of women age 50 and over – a key bloc of voters who can make the difference in the 2022 elections. It is vitally important that elected leaders and political candidates understand how these women view the world around them, their place in it, and what they need to thrive.