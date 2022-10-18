trending:

Past Event

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Sponsor: Qualcomm - 10/18/22 3:16 PM ET
Diversity, equity and inclusion are no longer just feel-good initiatives. They are critical to an organization's success. 

Many public and private sectors have attempted to spotlight the diversity of our nation and support a culture of inclusion. What more can be done to break down barriers to equity and achieve a truly inclusive workplace? What more can the U.S. do to remain a global leader in innovation? And how can we assist future risk takers, inventors and entrepreneurs? 

The Hill will convene lawmakers, business executives, innovators and policy experts for a comprehensive discussion on steps that could lead to meaningful change and a more inclusive society in the long term.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Virtual Event

Speakers:

  Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Chair, The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress
  Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen
  Dan Perez, CEO, Hinge Health
  Dr. Helene D. Gayle, President, Spelman College
  Julia Pollak, Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter

Additional speakers to be announced

Moderator:

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

SPONSOR:

