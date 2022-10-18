Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Diversity, equity and inclusion are no longer just feel-good initiatives. They are critical to an organization’s success.
Many public and private sectors have attempted to spotlight the diversity of our nation and support a culture of inclusion. What more can be done to break down barriers to equity and achieve a truly inclusive workplace? What more can the U.S. do to remain a global leader in innovation? And how can we assist future risk takers, inventors and entrepreneurs?
The Hill will convene lawmakers, business executives, innovators and policy experts for a comprehensive discussion on steps that could lead to meaningful change and a more inclusive society in the long term.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Virtual Event
Speakers:
- Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Chair, The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress
- Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen
- Dan Perez, CEO, Hinge Health
- Dr. Helene D. Gayle, President, Spelman College
- Julia Pollak, Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter
Additional speakers to be announced
Moderator:
Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill
