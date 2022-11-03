Gen Z: Writing Their Own Rules

The coronavirus may be the defining experience for Generation Z, shaping its outlook for decades to come. “Zoomers,” those 70 million young Americans born between 1997 and 2012, missed out on experiences, friendships, and milestones over the past two years – changing their outlook and expectations on social issues, education, mental health, jobs and the economy. The explosion of social media, two-plus years of social distancing during a global pandemic, and social unrest has also created a generation of vocal civic activists on issues such as racial justice and climate change.



What are the lingering effects of the pandemic and how will it shape their mindsets and perspectives in the years and decades to come? What is the path ahead for Gen Z, and how can we help co-create change and shared understanding for a vision of unity and collaboration?

Join The Hill to examine the experience of America’s youth during COVID-19, where their common ground lies, and their impact on the future.

Wednesday, November 16

Long View Gallery

1234 9th Street NW

Washington, DC

5:00 PM ET | Networking & Doors

5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT | Livestream Program Begins

7:00 PM ET | Closing Reception

SPEAKERS:

Ananda Bhatia , Founder/President, The Modernization Staff Association

, Founder/President, The Modernization Staff Association Winter Breanne , Howard Student, Youth Advocate, Organizer; Founder, Black is Lit & Power of Future Voters

, Howard Student, Youth Advocate, Organizer; Founder, Black is Lit & Power of Future Voters Rob Flaherty , Director of Digital Strategy, White House Office of Digital Strategy

, Director of Digital Strategy, White House Office of Digital Strategy Reed Howard , Sr. Director of Communications, Millennial Action Project

, Sr. Director of Communications, Millennial Action Project Tegan Lecheler , Managing Director, Gen Z For Change

, Managing Director, Gen Z For Change Karly Matthews , Director of Communications, American Conservation Coalition

, Director of Communications, American Conservation Coalition Lauren Maunus , Advocacy Director, Sunrise Movement

, Advocacy Director, Sunrise Movement John Della Volpe, Director of Polling, Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics; Author, Fight: How Gen Z is channeling their fear and passion to save America

PERFORMERS:

Fly Zyah, Rapper

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:

Donielle Lee, Sr. Comms Officer, K-12 Education Program, Walton Family Foundation

Sr. Comms Officer, K-12 Education Program, Walton Family Foundation Lamar Danley, Student, Howard University

MODERATORS:

Cheyanne Daniels, Race and Politics Reporter, The Hill

Race and Politics Reporter, The Hill Julia Manchester, Political Reporter, The Hill

Political Reporter, The Hill Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillGenZ

SPONSOR:

The Walton Family Foundation is rooted in several generations of family, where no voice is louder than the next and different opinions are valued. This includes the perspectives of Gen Z, who are too often left out of conversations that will affect the future they inherit. New research sheds light on Gen Z’s views on civic engagement and collaboration, and how we all must adapt. At the Walton Family Foundation, this means building diverse coalitions across sectors so that together we can reach solutions that last.