Reimagining the Pharma Supply Chain

Supply chain disruptions have become commonplace. The pandemic exposed our country’s dependence on other countries for essential prescription drugs. According to the FDA, 88 percent of manufacturing plants making active ingredients for U.S. drugs are overseas. This threatens the security of the supply chain and leads to shortages of essential prescription drugs- from PPE to drug therapies and life-saving vaccines.

Natural disasters, war, global supply chain weaknesses, and unexpected demand spikes also threaten the nation’s stockpile of pharmaceuticals. How do we ensure our health care manufacturing practices and supply chains are sustainable and able to reach demand? What did we learn from the manufacturing infrastructure around the COVID-19 vaccine? Is the supply chain crisis a wake-up call to transform, reimagine, and rebuild new pharma supply chain models?

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Earl Carter (R-GA) , Co-Sponsor, MADE in America Act

, Co-Sponsor, MADE in America Act John Murphy, Chief Policy Officer, BIO

Chief Policy Officer, BIO Jay Timmons, President, National Association of Manufacturers

President, National Association of Manufacturers Marta Wosinska, Health Care Economist, Brookings Institute

Sponsor Perspective:

Mike McDermott, Chief Global Supply Officer, Executive Vice President, Pfizer

Moderator:

Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

SPONSOR:



