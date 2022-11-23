trending:

Building a Healthier Planet

Sponsored By: McDonald's - 11/23/22 10:02 AM ET
The ongoing climate crisis, deemed an “existential threat to human existence as we know it” by President Biden, is at an inflection point in the race to slow its impacts, and as the United Nations warns it’s “now or never” to limit the planet’s rising temperatures, environmental stewardship is becoming a global concern.

What should the Biden administration’s priorities for protecting the environment include? What responsibility do corporations have to work with governments on environmental protection? How does the climate crisis not impact communities equally, and how can responses be made with equity at the forefront? And as catastrophic weather disasters continue to worsen, what can be done to protect Americans’ lives and properties today?

Join us virtually on December 1st 2022 as The Hill’s Contributing Editor Steve Clemons sits down with the Chair of Climate Change Task Force, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) to address the most-pressing environmental concerns of today to leave a healthier world for generations to come.

Program 10:30 AM ET – 11:30 AM ET

