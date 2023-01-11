trending:

Upcoming Event

Future of Cities

TheHill.com - 01/11/23 1:44 PM ET
US cities are diverse, dynamic, and constantly evolving. As money appropriated in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act begin to flow, how will cities be using funds to modernize transportation systems? As urbanization trends continue, can housing supply and infrastructure meet growing demand? How are cities driving climate innovation? And as we envision the city of tomorrow, what pitfalls should we sidestep and what new heights can we expect to climb? 

On the sidelines of the US Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting in Washington, DC, The Hill will gather city leaders for our annual discussion on the future of our cities large and small. 

Thursday, January 19
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Muriel Bowser, Mayor, Washington D.C.
  • Mayor Andre Dickens, Mayor, Atlanta, GA, Chair, Public-Private Partnerships Task Force, US Conference of Mayors
  • James Hovland, Mayor, Edina, MN, Vice Chair, Transportation and Communications Committee, US Conference of Mayors
  • Elizabeth Kautz, Mayor, Burnsville, MN, Former President Conference of Mayors, Co-Chair, Task Force on Small Business, US Conference of Mayors
  • Wade Kapszukiewicz, Mayor, Toledo, OH, Chair, Community Development & Housing Task Force, US Conference of Mayors
  • Jim Ross, Mayor, Arlington, TX, Chair, Infrastructure Law Implementation Committee, US Conference of Mayors

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

