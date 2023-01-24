Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023

Starting this year a whole new wave of electric vehicles, from pickup trucks to sedans, will hit the market coupled with the tax incentives outlined in The Inflation Reduction Act. Automakers and government officials have embraced the future of electric vehicles to provide cleaner and safer transportation.



What are the next steps to the electric vehicle transition? How are automakers and local leaders working to get more EVs and AVs on the road? And what will convince consumers to come along for the ride?



The Hill’s second annual EV/AV summit will explore the barriers to EV adoption, the future of autonomous vehicles and the critical infrastructure needed to make them both a reality.

Wednesday, February 8

1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

SPEAKERS:

Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), Co-Chair, Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus, Member, Energy & Commerce Committee

Co-Chair, Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus, Member, Energy & Commerce Committee Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Ranking Member, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee

Ranking Member, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Jeff Farrah, Executive Director, Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association

Executive Director, Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association Jennifer Safavian, President & CEO, Auto Drive America

President & CEO, Auto Drive America Michael Berube, Dep. Asst. Secretary, Sustainable Transportation

Dep. Asst. Secretary, Sustainable Transportation Pasquale Romano, CEO, ChargePoint

CEO, ChargePoint Stephanie Brinley, Associate Director, Research & Analysis, S&P Global

MODERATORS:

Bob Cusack, Editor-In-Chief, The Hill

Editor-In-Chief, The Hill Rachel Frazin, Energy & Environment Reporter, The Hill

