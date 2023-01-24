trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Charging Ahead: The Hill’s EV/AV Summit 2023

TheHill.com - 01/24/23 3:56 PM ET
TheHill.com - 01/24/23 3:56 PM ET

Starting this year a whole new wave of electric vehicles, from pickup trucks to sedans, will hit the market coupled with the tax incentives outlined in The Inflation Reduction Act. Automakers and government officials have embraced the future of electric vehicles to provide cleaner and safer transportation. 
 
What are the next steps to the electric vehicle transition? How are automakers and local leaders working to get more EVs and AVs on the road? And what will convince consumers to come along for the ride? 
 
The Hill’s second annual EV/AV summit will explore the barriers to EV adoption, the future of autonomous vehicles and the critical infrastructure needed to make them both a reality.

Wednesday, February 8

1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

RSVP HERE

SPEAKERS:

  • Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), Co-Chair, Congressional Autonomous Vehicle Caucus, Member, Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA), Ranking Member, Transportation & Infrastructure Committee
  • Jeff Farrah, Executive Director, Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association
  • Jennifer Safavian, President & CEO, Auto Drive America
  • Michael Berube, Dep. Asst. Secretary, Sustainable Transportation
  • Pasquale Romano, CEO, ChargePoint
  • Stephanie Brinley, Associate Director, Research & Analysis, S&P Global

MODERATORS:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-In-Chief, The Hill
  • Rachel Frazin, Energy & Environment Reporter, The Hill

SPONSORED BY

Join the conversation!  Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillEVAV

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  5. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  6. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  7. Pompeo accuses Schiff of leaking classified information 
  8. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  9. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  10. Santos in newly resurfaced podcast mulled possibility Epstein was still alive
  11. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  12. Treasury tells Comer to wait on decision on possible Hunter Biden bank records
  13. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  14. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  15. Nick Fuentes Twitter account suspended less than 24 hours after reinstatement
  16. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  17. Federal authorities take down fraudulent nursing diploma operation
  18. DOJ says Louisiana prisons hold inmates beyond their release dates
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm