On the Record with Rep. Virginia Foxx



The Hill’s “On the Record” interviews go beyond the headlines with decision-makers and influencers from Congress, the administration, and newsmakers.

Join us Wednesday, February 1st as we sit down with Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), the new chair of the House Committee on Education & the Workforce to talk about her priorities for the 118th Congress.

Rep. Foxx represents North Carolina’s 5th District in the United States House of Representatives. She has served as the top Republican on the Committee since 2017.

Foxx is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she received her A.B. degree in English and M.A.C.T. in Sociology. She earned her Ed.D. in Curriculum and Teaching/Higher Education from UNC-Greensboro.

Congresswoman Foxx taught at Caldwell Community College and Appalachian State University. She also served as President at Mayland Community College from 1987-1994.