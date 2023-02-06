trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Upcoming Event

The State of the Union Breakdown

TheHill.com - 02/06/23 10:16 AM ET
TheHill.com - 02/06/23 10:16 AM ET
Register Here

Following President Biden’s State of the Union address, The Hill will host a virtual event highlighting key takeaways of the speech, including analysis on Biden’s 2023 policy agenda, a potential reelection campaign, the new 118th Congress and the opportunities and obstacles the president will face in finding common ground with the new House Republican leadership.

Wednesday, February 8
9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Michael Larosa, Managing Director, Penta Group; Former Press Secretary to First Lady Jill Biden and Special Assistant to President Joseph R. Biden
  • Sarah Matthews, Senior Advisor of Merrimack Potomac + Charles; Former Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump

Moderator:

  • Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter, The Hill
Tags

Most Popular

  1. Pentagon ‘did not detect’ previous Chinese spy balloons: US general
  2. Allies defend Harris after critical New York Times piece
  3. Greene calls for probe into why Trump was unaware of previous Chinese balloons
  4. House GOP seeks to divide, conquer Democrats on socialism
  5. What we know about Chinese balloon sightings during Trump presidency
  6. Rough seas complicate US efforts to recover suspected China spy balloon
  7. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
  8. GOP critic dials up pressure on McConnell: ‘Tired of caving’
  9. DeSantis wants a ‘core curriculum.’ That idea is college kryptonite.
  10. Chinese balloons flew over US three times during Trump administration: officials
  11. Trump, Christie exchange fire after gloomy 2024 prediction
  12. McCarthy argues for debt limit and spending deal in pre-State of the Union ...
  13. Congress is set to expose what may be the largest censorship system in ...
  14. America’s distrust of Washington is a five-alarm political crisis
  15. Biden’s post-midterm honeymoon shows signs of ending
  16. DeSantis leads Trump in head-to-head match-up: poll
  17. Texas governor unveils plan for statewide TikTok ban
  18. Mary Miller to skip Biden’s State of the Union
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm