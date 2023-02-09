Future of Tech Series: ChatGPT

trending:

View all
TheHill.com - 02/09/23 11:18 AM ET
TheHill.com - 02/09/23 11:18 AM ET

The tech world is experiencing a lot of change with layoffs, cost-cutting and crypto casualties. But innovation is still happening. ChatGPT, a generative AI tool has been in the headlines since OpenAI released the text-based chatbot late last year. Some tech experts predict that ChatGPT will do for AI what the iPhone did for the smartphone. 


It’s the latest development in the world of generative AI, which has attracted billions of dollars in funding from tech investors. Generative AI refers to the ability of computers to automatically create text, videos, photos and other media using cutting-edge machine learning technologies. Generative AI programs have shown they’re capable of mimicking human creativity and can imitate the way real people talk and write.  
Tech investors are pouring billions of dollars into startups specializing in the field of generative AI, so what will be the impact of this new technology? How can it make money? And how will it impact the future of the workforce? 


The Hill dives into ChatGPT and the debate about AI in the workforce as the kickoff topic of its ongoing tech series this year.

Thursday, February 16
2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA)
  • Ethan Mollick, Professor, Wharton School of Business
  • Margaret Mitchell, Researcher & Chief Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face

Moderator:

  • Rebecca Klar, Tech Reporter, The Hill
