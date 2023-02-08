Rare Disease Day: A Look at 40 Years of the Orphan Drug Act
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Orphan Drug Act, a piece of legislation that re-shaped research and development for rare disease drugs through several incentives such as market exclusivity. What progress has been made since its passage? And what steps can Congress continue to take to ensure the best health outcomes for patients with rare diseases?
The Hill will take a look back into history to shine light on what still can be done to move forward on rare disease drug policy.
LOCATION
The National Press Club, The Holeman Lounge
529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045
DATE & TIME
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
10:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
10:30 AM – Programming Begins
12:00 PM – Programming Concludes
SPEAKERS:
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Member, Rare Disease Caucus
SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:
- Christina Hochul, Senior Director, Head of Strategic Alliance Development, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease
- Jamie Sullivan, MPH, Senior Director of Policy, Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases
MODERATOR:
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillRareDisease
SPONSOR
To transform the lives of people affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions by continuously innovating and creating meaningful value in all that we do. And we’re making real progress, every day.