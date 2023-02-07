trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Upcoming Event

Prescription for Change: Improving Competition to Lower Drug Prices

Sponsor: Pharmaceutical Care Management Association - 02/07/23 12:57 PM ET
Sponsor: Pharmaceutical Care Management Association - 02/07/23 12:57 PM ET
Register

Rising prescription drug prices are a major concern for many Americans. One in four patients in the U.S. face financial challenges affording their medications and three in ten Americans say they did not take medications as prescribed due to cost, according to a 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation report.   

One remedy to high prices may be to increase access to biologics. These complex medicines, derived from living organisms, don’t have traditional generic versions. Biosimilars are designed to provide a nearly identical product in the marketplace and, within a few years, at a lower price. 

However, barriers to patient access to biosimilars exist. According to research from the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP), patients and the U.S. health care system face $24 billion in “excess” prescription drug spending by 2029 because of patent abuse blocking competition in the biologic marketplace.  

What is the future of biosimilars? Would patent reform increase biosimilar competition and lower prices And how can we bring down prices while also encouraging medical innovation?

The Hill will bring together policymakers and leaders from across the health care ecosystem to discuss strategies for increasing biosimilar competition to lower drug prices and create a more affordable system for consumers. 

Thursday, March 9, 2023
10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN), Member, Senate HELP Committee
  • Lauren Aronson, Executive Director, The Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing
  • Alex Brill, Founder and CEO, Matrix Global Advisors
  • Priti Krishtel, Co-Founder & Co-Executive Director, I-MAK

Sponsor Perspective:

  • JC Scott, President & Chief Executive Officer, PCMA

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Questions for our speakers? Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

SPONSOR:

PCMA is the national association representing America’s more than 70 pharmacy benefit companies, who are working every day to secure savings, enable better health outcomes and support access to quality prescription drug coverage for more than 275 million patients. Pharmacy benefit companies are committed to achieving a more affordable health care future, including through solutions to foster a robust biosimilar market as a critical component of increasing competition and lowering drug prices.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, GOP pump brakes on release of Jan. 6 footage to Tucker Carlson
  2. Lightfoot ousted as Chicago mayor
  3. Zero-calorie sweetener popular in keto diets linked to strokes, heart attacks
  4. Student loan forgiveness: Key statements from each justice
  5. Vallas advances in Chicago mayor’s race
  6. New poll shows Lightfoot in third place in Chicago mayoral race
  7. House Republican eyeing legislation to prevent Santos from profiting off ...
  8. Trump’s polling strength causes heartburn for Senate GOP
  9. Top takeaways from student loan forgiveness arguments at the Supreme Court
  10. FBI director says origin of COVID-19 pandemic ‘most likely’ a lab ...
  11. Johnson to face Vallas in Chicago mayoral runoff
  12. Murdoch: Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump after 2020 election
  13. Senate Intel leaders say Gang of Eight briefing on classified documents ‘left ...
  14. CDC warns of drug-resistant stomach bug amid rise in cases
  15. House Democrat nods to Kellyanne Conway in push to make Hatch Act violations a ...
  16. Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion
  17. Hemorrhaging losses, the Fed’s problems are now the taxpayer’s
  18. What Biden’s FHA mortgage fee cut means for buyers
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The 'Queen of Vegan Cheese' is trying to change the way we eat to...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm