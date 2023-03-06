trending:

Upcoming Event

Pathways to Patient Affordability

Sponsored by: PhRMA - 03/06/23 11:55 AM ET
Sponsored by: PhRMA - 03/06/23 11:55 AM ET
Barriers to patient care have long plagued the American health care system – one such barrier is the high cost of treatment. The Inflation Reduction Act attempts to reduce costs, but is there more to be done to ensure all patients have access to affordable care? 

What will the post-IRA health care landscape look like? And what hurdles remain for patients seeking quality care? 

The Hill will host a deep-dive discussion on the complexities within the American health care system and the path to patient affordability.  

LOCATION
TBD

DATE & TIME
Thursday, March 30, 2023
10:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
10:30 AM – Programming Begins
12:00 PM – Programming Concludes

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

SPONSOR:

Insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) decide what medicines are covered, what medicines aren’t and what people have to pay. With just three PBMs controlling almost the entire prescription drug market, there’s a reason coverage isn’t working like it should. We need to make the health care system work better for patients by holding PBMs accountable. Let’s ensure medicine doesn’t cost more for patients than for health plans or PBMs, and protect copay assistance programs that patients rely on to afford treatment. Learn more here.

