The Future of Defense: The Next Frontier for Military Flight 

Sponsored by: GE Aerospace - 02/27/23 9:18 PM ET
Air power is a core component of our national defense ecosystem. As the United States assesses various geopolitical tensions, how might modern air power technology increase competitiveness and propel the U.S. Air Force into the future of defense? 

Is the United States making the right investments to ensure readiness? Is the defense industrial base adequately prepared to meet modern defense needs? And what could the future hold for military flight? 

While Congress debates Biden’s 2024 budget and the defense spending within it, The Hill will bring together policymakers, Pentagon officials, and experts on the defense industrial base for a discussion on the next frontier of military flight technology. 

Thursday, March 23
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA), Chair, Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee 
  • Frank Kendall III, 26th Secretary of the Air Force
  • John Venable, Senior Research Fellow, Defense Policy, Center for National Defense, The Heritage Foundation

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Amy Gowder, President & CEO, Defense & Systems, GE Aerospace

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Sponsor:

GE Aerospace—a world-leading provider of jet engines, components, and systems—delivers cutting-edge technologies that support our warfighters in the mission ahead. From America’s first jet engine to the latest three-stream adaptive cycle engine, GE Aerospace has been delivering firsts and defining U.S. airpower capabilities for more than 100 years. To support operations today and tomorrow, GE Aerospace is focused on the imperatives that will strengthen the ability to fly, fight, and win.

