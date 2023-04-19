trending:

Expanding Access to Alzheimer's Care & Treatment

About 1 in 9 Americans over 65 suffers from Alzheimer’s. It is the sixth leading cause of death and the most expensive disease in the United States, and there is no cure. This year, the disease is expected to carry a $345 billion price tag, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.   

Unfortunately, treatment options are still limited. However, earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval for the drug Leqembi, but due to the controversial approval of another drug, Aduhelm, in 2021 based on mixed evidence of its efficacy, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid have declined to cover these new drugs under most circumstances.  

Why is CMS declining coverage, and where are we in terms of new treatments on the horizon? And what can be done to address disparities and ensure all communities receive needed care? 

The Hill will bring together lawmakers, researchers, doctors, caregivers, and patients to explore the latest treatments and roadblocks and investigate what more needs to be done to curb this disease. 

Thursday, May 11, 2023
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Ranking Member, Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies; Co-Sponsor, The Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act 
  • William Collier, Caregiver Advocate
  • Betsy Huber, President, National Grange
  • Ian Kremer, Executive Director, Leaders Engaged on Alzheimer’s Disease (LEAD) Coalition
  • Dr. Joanne Pike, CEO, Alzheimer’s Association 
  • Pamela Price, Deputy Director, The Balm in Gilead
  • Jay Reinstein, Alzheimer’s Patient Advocate
  • Dr. Sean Tunis, Former Chief Medical Officer, CMS; Founder, Center for Medical Technology Policy (CMTP) 

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Sponsor:

With more than 30 years of dedication to finding solutions for Alzheimer’s, Lilly is proud of our progress to advance the science for this devastating disease. Lilly is committed to pursuing the best possible outcomes for the Alzheimer’s disease community, which is why we support policies that enable patient access to advanced diagnostics for Alzheimer’s. We remain hopeful for patients and their families.

