Cancer Care Access & Equity: Breaking Barriers to Innovation  

Cancer continues to be the second leading cause of death in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, there will be over 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses this year and over 600,000 deaths. In addition, cancer care costs the U.S. a hefty $208 billion each year.



Some patients are not able to access the benefits of cancer innovations, and too many people – particularly those from historically underserved communities – are without the care they need to survive. To combat the impact of cancer, federal health officials recently introduced initiatives such as the Cancer Moonshot plan, which aims to cut the cancer death rate in half within 25 years.



What obstacles stand in the way of optimal cancer care? How can we increase cancer screenings, advance research, modernize detection and treatment systems and drive innovation while removing barriers to access and affordability? What role do social determinants of health, like geography and race, play in keeping patients from specialized, life-saving care, and how do we eliminate these disparities?



The Hill will bring together policymakers, health experts, and patient advocates to discuss the changes to the cancer care delivery system required to bring proven advancements and tomorrow’s life-saving treatments to more patients today.

