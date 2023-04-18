trending:

The Economic Snapshot: CEO Summit

The Hill Events - 04/18/23 1:27 PM ET
The post-pandemic economy has defied expectations repeatedly. The U.S. labor market and consumer spending are chugging along, while inflation is cooling, yet risks of a recession and a debt ceiling showdown loom.  

As the Federal Reserve takes steps to slow inflation, what can consumers expect to see over the next year? Is the threat of a recession real? And what are the biggest risks facing the economy? 

The Economic Snapshot will check the pulse of the U.S. economy. The Hill will gather chief executives to dissect just how companies are faring during this uncertain economic landscape, the impact of technology on business, and evolving work and workplace environments. 

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

  • Scott Kirby, CEO, United Airlines
  • Michelle Korsmo, President & CEO, National Restaurant Association
  • Matthew Shay, President & CEO, National Retail Federation
  • Evan Smith, Co-Founder & CEO, Altana AI

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

