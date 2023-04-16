Future of Health Care Summit

trending:

TheHill.com - 04/16/23 1:03 PM ET
The health care landscape is in flux. The Inflation Reduction Act is kicking in and aims to lower drug prices while Congress continues to think through additional pricing measures. In addition, pandemic emergency protections have expired leaving Americans wondering what comes next.  

As the health care system grapples with shifting sands, how is the patient being affected? What areas of our health care system should be re-tooled to fight health disparities and ensure access to the highest quality care? What are the greatest challenges to tackle and the bold bets needed to improve public health across the nation? 

The Hill will bring together policymakers and health experts for a comprehensive discussion on advancing access, the pursuit of health equity, and resetting the care paradigm across the United States. 

National Press Club Ballroom, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

Thursday, June 22, 2023
8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
8:30 AM – Programming Begins
11:00 AM – Programming Concludes

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Former Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health
  • Dr. Jerome Adams, Former Surgeon General (appearing virtually)
  • Dr. Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator for Global Health, USAID
  • Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, Co-Director of the Health Transformation Institute, University of Pennsylvania 
  • Susan Dentzer, Senior Policy Fellow, Duke University’s Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy; President & CEO, America’s Physicians Group 
  • Douglas Hoey, CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association
  • Kevin L. Hagan, President and CEO, PAN Foundation
  • Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association
  • Donna Cryer, Founder & CEO, Global Liver Institute
  • Dr. Angela Fitch, President, Obesity Medicine Association

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that’s been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for over 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With U.S. headquarters in New Jersey and production and research facilities in seven states, Novo Nordisk employs nearly 6,000 people throughout the country. For more information, visit novonordisk.usFacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) is a diverse coalition of patient and consumer advocates working to ensure patients remain at the front of the health care debate.

We support ensuring high-quality, affordable health care for all, improving insurance design to better meet the needs of consumers and transforming the health care delivery system to put patients at the center.

Americans are desperate for health care reforms, and our lawmakers have a duty to ensure all patients can access quality, affordable care for themselves and their families. Learn more at www.consumers4qualitycare.org

Founded in 2004, the PAN Foundation is one of the nation’s largest charitable organizations, providing financial assistance that helps people afford their prescription medications. We serve as a critical safety net for people who are living with chronic and rare diseases and who, despite their insurance coverage, need more help. We help our patients improve their quality of life while we also advocate for long-term policies that help improve healthcare access, affordability, and equity for all. Learn more at panfoundation.org.

*Editorial note: While it is generally our policy that sponsors of programs not participate in editorial programs, we feel these speakers are important to the national discussion of health equity and have made an exception in this case.

