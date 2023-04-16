Future of Health Care Summit

The health care landscape is in flux. The Inflation Reduction Act is kicking in and aims to lower drug prices while Congress continues to think through additional pricing measures. In addition, pandemic emergency protections have expired leaving Americans wondering what comes next.

As the health care system grapples with shifting sands, how is the patient being affected? What areas of our health care system should be re-tooled to fight health disparities and ensure access to the highest quality care? What are the greatest challenges to tackle and the bold bets needed to improve public health across the nation?

The Hill will bring together policymakers and health experts for a comprehensive discussion on advancing access, the pursuit of health equity, and resetting the care paradigm across the United States.

LOCATION

National Press Club Ballroom, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME

Thursday, June 22, 2023

8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking

8:30 AM – Programming Begins

11:00 AM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

Dr. Anthony Fauci , Former Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health

, Former Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health Dr. Jerome Adams , Former Surgeon General (appearing virtually)

, Former Surgeon General (appearing virtually) Dr. Atul Gawande , Assistant Administrator for Global Health, USAID

, Assistant Administrator for Global Health, USAID Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel , Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, Co-Director of the Health Transformation Institute, University of Pennsylvania

, Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, Co-Director of the Health Transformation Institute, University of Pennsylvania Susan Dentzer , Senior Policy Fellow, Duke University’s Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy; President & CEO, America’s Physicians Group

, Senior Policy Fellow, Duke University’s Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy; President & CEO, America’s Physicians Group Douglas Hoey , CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association

, CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association Kevin L. Hagan , President and CEO, PAN Foundation

, President and CEO, PAN Foundation Dr. Elena Rios , President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association

, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association Donna Cryer , Founder & CEO, Global Liver Institute

, Founder & CEO, Global Liver Institute Dr. Angela Fitch, President, Obesity Medicine Association

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

