trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Upcoming Event

Dialing into Mental Health: One Year of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

Sponsored by: NAMI - 06/05/23 1:23 PM ET
Sponsored by: NAMI - 06/05/23 1:23 PM ET
REGISTER

July marks the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, when the three-digit number became available to everyone in the U.S. to call, text or chat to access a national network of local and state-funded crisis centers. Available 24 hours a day, 988 provides free and confidential support with trained crisis counselors, a lifesaving alternative to calling 911 when a person is in a mental health or suicide crisis.  
 
Usage is on the rise as 988 received more than 4,000,000 contacts since last July. Still, only a small fraction of adults in the U.S. are familiar with 988 a year after launch—far less than the 23% of U.S. adults who experienced mental illness in 2021, or the 14.1 million Americans, or 1 in 20 people, who experienced serious mental illness. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, more awareness is needed about 988 and the work ahead to provide a mental health response for every mental health crisis.  
 
More help is on the way as the Department of Health and Human Services recently announced more than $200 million in new funding to build local capacity for 988 and related crisis services. Where does the national rollout of 988 and crisis services stand with this latest round of funding? And how can we address the greatest mental health care access challenges and gaps still present today? 
 
The Hill will bring together lawmakers, mental health experts and advocates to mark the milestone anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and discuss what still needs to be done to ensure everyone can access the help they need, just a phone call away.  

LOCATION
National Press Club, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME
Thursday, July 13, 2023
8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking
8:30 AM – Programming Begins
10:00 AM – Programming Concludes

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillMentalHealth

SPONSOR:

July 16 marks one-year since 988 became available nationwide for anyone in the U.S. to contact during a mental health, substance use or suicide crisis. But there’s still more work ahead to ensure everyone has someone to talk to, someone to respond and a safe place to go. NAMI — America’s largest grassroots mental health organization — is leading the charge with policymakers so people receive the mental health crisis response they deserve. Learn more here. 

Tags

Most Popular

  1. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  2. Christie booed at Faith and Freedom event over Trump remarks
  3. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  4. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  5. Television veteran Geraldo Rivera says he’s quitting Fox News’ political ...
  6. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  7. Kosovo-Serbia conflict creates fear of escalation in tense Europe
  8. Trump legal team turned over book, media interviews to special counsel: report
  9. Is restaurant tipping getting out of hand?
  10. 19-year-old passenger on Titan submersible was ‘terrified’ to go, family ...
  11. Americans are throwing out half their household recyclables. Here’s why
  12. Senate, House Republicans on collision course over defense spending 
  13. Supreme Court upholds ban on encouraging illegal immigration
  14. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  15. Feds recommend 16-20 years in prison for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
  16. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  17. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  18. Watch live: White House holds press briefing
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm