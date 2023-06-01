Clean Energy Permitting Reform: The Path Ahead  

When President Biden approved the latest debt ceiling bill to avert default, he also signed into law a handful of compromise permitting reforms, focused largely on amendments to the decades-old National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).



This bipartisan “mini-deal” included long-awaited provisions to speed up infrastructure permitting for fossil fuel and clean energy projects – including completion of the controversial Mountain Valley pipeline – but left out other proposals on critical minerals and electric transmission that some others had hoped to see in order to fully unleash the promise of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the bipartisan infrastructure law.



Where do we go from here, and what does this deal mean for the clean energy and electric transportation industries and the likelihood of more comprehensive permitting reform down the line? In the absence of further congressional action, what can be done by the states and the Biden Administration?



Join The Hill as we convene lawmakers, clean energy experts and executives to answer these questions and discuss renewable energy infrastructure deployment, reaching clean energy goals, and the outlook for greater reforms.

LOCATION

National Press Club Holeman Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

8:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking

8:30 AM – Programming Begins

10:00 AM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) , Vice Chair, Energy, Climate & Grid Security Subcommittee; Vice Chair, Federal Lands Subcommittee

, Vice Chair, Energy, Climate & Grid Security Subcommittee; Vice Chair, Federal Lands Subcommittee Xan Fishman , Director, Energy Policy & Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center

, Director, Energy Policy & Carbon Management, Bipartisan Policy Center Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) , Member, Energy & Natural Resources Committee

, Member, Energy & Natural Resources Committee Heather Reams, President, Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions (CRES)

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

