Walk to Freedom Turns 60: Miles to Go – A Discussion on the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom

TheHill.com - 07/27/23 11:54 AM ET
Sixty years ago, the March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom saw Martin Luther King Jr. give his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. Both the march and speech were seminal moments instrumental in the passage of the watershed Civil Rights Act of 1964. Where does the fight for equal opportunity and civil rights stand today?

This August, The Hill will assemble luminaries, thought leaders, and Black trailblazers for a virtual event exploring the evolution of achieving liberty and justice for all Americans.

Thursday, August 24
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

  • Cheyanne M. Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill; Host, The Switch Up Podcast

