Upcoming Event

We Are Not Alone: UFOs & National Security

TheHill.com - 08/07/23 10:14 AM ET
TheHill.com - 08/07/23 10:14 AM ET
There is a push from US lawmakers for more transparency in how the government handles reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) also known as unidentified flying objects.

The Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, which Congress established to investigate the incidents, has investigated roughly 800 reports of UAPs as of May. While military officials have said most cases have innocuous origins, many others remain unexplained.

The Hill will convene lawmakers, experts, and administration officials to provide analysis and answer questions about possible national security risks.

Thursday, August 17
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), House Oversight & Accountability Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, & Government Innovation
  • Greg Eghigian, Former Director, Science, Technology, & Society Program, Pennsylvania State University; Professor of History & Bioethics, Pennsylvania State University
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), House Oversight & Accountability Committee

Moderator:

  • Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter, The Hill

