A Connected & Sustainable Society

by TheHill.com - 04/15/22 11:11 AM ET

From improving healthcare delivery and transforming sustainable farming practices, to reskilling the workforce and providing remote education from anywhere – leaps in digitalization continue to connect us and refine the way we live, learn, and work.

At the center of these digital transformations are high-powered networks that make connectivity and data optimization all possible.  

Yet, the true value of a connected society can only be felt if these networks reach everyone. As many Americans continue to lack digital access, the transformative power of connection remains out of reach.
How can we leverage the power of networks for positive change and make sure everybody can reap the benefits? What type of policies and new standards are needed to ensure equitable deployment of networks, and lay the foundation for a more connected, more liveable society?

The Hill will gather policymakers, broadband experts, and digital equity advocates for a conversation on the role of networks in creating a more sustainable, equitable and livable tomorrow.

Wednesday, March 16, 2022
1:00PM ET/10:00AM PT

Speakers:
  • Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Member, Committee On Agriculture, Nutrition & Forestry
  • Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL), Vice Chair, Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Sponsor, Securing Universal Communications Connectivity To Ensure Students Succeed (SUCCESS) Act
  • Dr. Angelina Dayton, Senior Virtual Reality Research Scientist, Virtual World Society
  • Dr. Thomas Lee, Founder & CEO, Galileo Health
  • Renée Vassilos, Director of Agriculture Innovation, The Nature Conservancy; Founder of Banyan Innovation Group
  • Brian Hendricks, Vice President of Policy and Public Affairs, Nokia
  • Moderator:
  • Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill

