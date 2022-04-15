Watch Now: Future of Defense Summit

trending:

04/15/22 8:39 PM ET

SPONSOR: RAYTHEON MISSILES & DEFENSE

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shifted the national security landscape both at home and abroad. Defending America and our allies will require a multi-level, comprehensive approach.   
What are the Pentagon’s top priorities today and how are they planning to meet future needs? And what emerging technologies and innovations are most vital to securing our strategic priorities, both physical and digital?
The Hill will convene leading defense officials, policymakers, and experts for a focused discussion on America’s new baseline for its defense needs.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022
1:00PM ET/10:00AM PT

Speakers:
  • Hon. James Clapper, Former Director of National Intelligence
  • Sec. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy
  • Amb. Paula Dobriansky, Former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs
  • Dr. Robert Gates, Former Secretary of Defense
  • Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense
  • Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ranking Member, Armed Services Committee
  • Rexon Ryu, Managing Partner, The Asia Group
  • Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Chairman, Armed Services Committee
  • Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director, DARPA
  • Sec. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army
  • Sponsor Perspective:
  • Wesley D. Kremer, President, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
  • Moderator:
  • Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill
SPONSOR:

Raytheon
