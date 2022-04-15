Watch Now: Future of Defense Summit
- Hon. James Clapper, Former Director of National Intelligence
- Sec. Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy
- Amb. Paula Dobriansky, Former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs
- Dr. Robert Gates, Former Secretary of Defense
- Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks, Deputy Secretary of Defense
- Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), Ranking Member, Armed Services Committee
- Rexon Ryu, Managing Partner, The Asia Group
- Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), Chairman, Armed Services Committee
- Dr. Stefanie Tompkins, Director, DARPA
- Sec. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army
- Wesley D. Kremer, President, Raytheon Missiles & Defense
- Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill
