Watch Now – Driving Tomorrow: EVs and AVs
SPONSOR: GENERAL MOTORS
Climate change, rapid advances in technology and the drive for innovation are leading to a big shift in the world of automobiles.
The Biden Administration has set a target that by 2030, half of new passenger vehicle sales will be zero-emissions, making electric vehicles a norm rather than an exception. And smart, autonomous vehicles powered by AI could further transform driving culture.
As batteries, chips and electric charging stations become more vital, how can we design an infrastructure framework with sustainability in mind? What new skills will the workforce need to develop? How do we make electric vehicles affordable and accessible to all drivers? And can autonomous vehicles pave the way to safer roads?
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Speakers:
- Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), Chairman, Surface Transportation, Maritime, Freight, and Ports Subcmte.
- Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH), Ranking Member, Energy & Commerce Subcmte. on Communications & Technology
- Everette Bacon, Member, Board of Directors, National Federation of the Blind
- Marc Bedard, CEO, Lion Electric
- Cathy Chase, President, Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety
- Eric Danko, Director, Federal Affairs, Cruise
- Toks Omishakin, Secretary, California State Transportation Agency
- Trevor Pawl, Chief Mobility Officer, State of Michigan
- Jessika Trancik, Professor, Institute for Data, Systems, and Society, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Cathy Zoi, CEO, EVgo
Sponsor Perspective:
- Jason Fischer, Chief Engineer, Autonomous Vehicles, General Motors
Moderators:
- Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill
- Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill
