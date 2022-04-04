trending:

Past Event

Future of Jobs Summit

Sponsor: Mother Earth is Hiring Initiative, Southern Company - 04/04/22 4:32 PM ET

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a revolution in work. New roles were created overnight, hybrid and remote work became the norm and kicked off a race for global talen

The ‘Great Resignation’ upended the conventional notions of job satisfaction and sparked never before seen labor shortages. Two years later, workers and employers are still looking for answers to questions surrounding the future of jobs.

Wherever we land, the long-term health prognosis for the American workforce will largely be determined by today’s metamorphic revolution in communications, data, and automation. And inclusivity will be key to its success and competitiveness.

What will the jobs of the future look like and which sectors could see the most growth? New skills and roles are emerging each day. How can companies remain ahead of the curve and what does that mean for upskilling and transitioning workers into new, in-demand jobs? How can women who left the workforce in large numbers during the pandemic receive the support they need to return to the workplace? And what do experts believe will be the key to retaining a talented workforce that drives economic growth?

Join us for The Hill’s Future of Jobs summit as we discuss the evolving, long-term inclusive American workforce of tomorrow.

Tuesday, April 12, 2022
1:00PM ET/10:00AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Jim Langevin (D-RI), Co-Chair, Career and Technical Education Caucus
  • Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ), Member, Joint Economic Committee
  • Hayden Brown, President & CEO, Upwork
  • Lisa Dahl, Chef & Owner, Dahl Restaurant Group
  • Dr. Ernest Grant, President, American Nurses Association
  • Erica Groshen, Senior Economics Advisor, Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations; Former Commissioner, Bureau of Labor Statistics
  • Patrick Harker, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia
  • Evan Hynes, CEO, ClimateBase
  • Emily Martin, Vice President for Education & Workplace Justice, National Women’s Law Center
  • Madeline Pumariega, President, Miami Dade College
  • Beverly Scott, Founder, Introducing Youth to American Infrastructure
  • Bhushan Sethi, Joint Global Leader, People and Organization, PwC

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Stephanie Cooper, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Alabama Power

Moderators:

  • Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill
  • Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

SPONSORED BY: 

