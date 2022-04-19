trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Accelerated Approvals & The Pathway to Treatments

Sponsor: Alzheimer's Association - 04/19/22 2:00 PM ET

Last year the Food and Drug Administration approved 14 new drugs including those for various types of cancer, kidney disease, diabetes and Crohn’s disease via an accelerated approval pathway that fast tracks potential life-saving treatments to patients. 

The program allows the FDA to approve drugs that treat serious conditions and which fill an unmet need in a shorter time frame than the regular approval process, based on variables that suggest the drug likely works. Drugmakers are then required to conduct trials after receiving an accelerated approval.

The FDA’s recent approval of an Alzheimer’s drug has put the accelerated approval process in the spotlight with critics focused on what they call safety risks and advocates focused on the importance of patient access to promising experimental drugs. 

The Hill will bring together policymakers, patient advocates and experts for a conversation on expedited drug approvals.

Tuesday, April 26, 2022
1:00PM ET/10:00AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Neal Dunn, MD (R-FL), Member, Energy & Commerce Committee & Doctors Caucus
  • Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY), Sponsor, Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act; Member, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health
  • Rep. Brad Wenstrup, MD (R-OH), Co-Chair, Doctors Caucus; Member, Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health
  • Dr. Mark McClellan, Former Commissioner, FDA; Former Administrator, CMS; Founding Director, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Duke University
  • Cynthia Rice, Chief Mission Strategy Officer, JDRF
  • Jamie Sullivan, Senior Director for Policy, EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases
  • Neil Thakur, Chief Mission Officer, ALS Association

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Dr. Maria Carrillo, Chief Science Officer, Alzheimer’s Association
  • Kristen Clifford, Chief Program Officer, Alzheimer’s Association
  • Joe Montminy, Patient Advocate

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents and #TheHillAlz

SPONSORED CONTENT MESSAGE:

The Alzheimer’s Association is leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. But today, there are still more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease, and 11 million more are providing unpaid care to them.

Thanks to supporters, advocates and congressional champions, we are one step closer to finding a cure, but to achieve this goal, we need further support of innovation and research. The FDA’s Accelerated Approval pathway is a critical tool for bringing therapies to people currently living with unmet medical needs like Alzheimer’s disease. It is because of this pathway that lives have been lengthened, improved and saved.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Gaetz lashes out at McCarthy, Scalise ...
  2. New details show extent of GOP effort ...
  3. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  4. Dems offer reality check on ...
  5. House panel to explore ...
  6. Tucker Carlson: McCarthy ‘sounds in ...
  7. Cawthorn says ‘establishment’ is ...
  8. Message to woke corporate ...
  9. McCarthy’s comment on Trump ...
  10. Budowsky: Why a Biden comeback may be ...
  11. The Constitution won’t save Greene ...
  12. White House correspondents’ dinner ...
  13. Stocks sink as inflation, recession ...
  14. Rising: April 27, 2022
  15. The 2024 surprise few can see coming
  16. Scientists link ‘forever ...
  17. US secures release of former Marine ...
  18. Joe Manchin: 2024 Democratic savior?
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  3. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  4. WATCH: How memory fails
  5. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  6. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  7. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  8. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm
  9. How Congress is literally going to the birds!
  10. Fighting injustice in the most unlikely surf spot in America