Sustainability is not optional–it’s imperative

Everyone has a role to play. On April 27 and 28, The Hill will host its second annual festival convening policy leaders and practitioners in the sustainability ecosystem. Each day will include multiple bands of programming across a spectrum of topics.

Wednesday, April 27th – Thursday, April 28th

Featuring

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Energy Shalanda H. Baker, Deputy Director for Energy Justice, DOE

Deputy Director for Energy Justice, DOE Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) , Member, Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force; Founder, Conservative Climate Caucus

, Member, Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force; Founder, Conservative Climate Caucus Brenda Mallory , Chair, Council on Environmental Quality

, Chair, Council on Environmental Quality Abhi Ramesh , CEO, Misfits Market

, CEO, Misfits Market Sigourney Weaver, Actress & Environmental Activist

and more

Sponsor Perspective:

Victoria Mills , Managing Director, Environmental Fund

, Managing Director, Environmental Fund Jason Jedlinski, General Manager, The Hill

Moderators:

Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

Editor-in-Chief, The Hill Julia Manchester , Political Reporter, The Hill

, Political Reporter, The Hill Sharon Udasin, Sustainability Reporter, The Hill

Watch video from Day One:

The Sustainability Imperative: Cleaner, Sustainable Energy of Tomorrow

Trash Talk: Conversations on Consumption, Waste and Recycling

Watch video from Day Two:

The New Greenprint: Pubic & Private Sector Sustainability Goals

The Sustainability Imperative: Making a Difference: Sustainability Thought Leaders & Innovators

EDF’s Climate Authenticity Meter is the first-ever tool that rates corporate policy actions, based on whether they support or obstruct progress on climate policy.

The Climate Authenticity Meter assesses how specific actions by companies and/or industry groups support or obstruct progress on climate policy.

Investors, employees, customers and other stakeholders are increasingly demanding that companies make climate policy advocacy a top priority, and that companies disclose their climate lobbying activities. The Climate Authenticity Meter tool highlights how corporate climate lobbying activities measure up against the AAA Framework for Climate Policy Leadership.