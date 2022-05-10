The Opioid Crisis & the Criminal Justice System

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, nearly 20 percent of incarcerated individuals have reported regular opioid use. Yet, only a small percent of them are receiving medication-assisted treatment in jails and prisons.

Studies have shown that treatment for opioid use disorder within correctional settings can reduce the risk of overdose and reincarceration. How do we improve access to addiction treatment within the criminal justice system? What efforts are needed to ensure a safe and successful return to society and the workforce? Better yet, how can access to evidence-based treatment help keep people out of jails and prisons and what role can recovery services and diversion programs play?

The Hill will convene policymakers, corrections officials, academics, and treatment experts for a comprehensive discussion on improving addiction treatment and recovery across the criminal justice system.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), Vice Chair, House Judiciary Committee

(R-OH), Co-Chair, Addiction, Treatment, and Recovery Caucus Dr. Justin Berk , Medical Director of Healthcare Services, Rhode Island Dept. of Corrections

, Medical Director of Healthcare Services, Rhode Island Dept. of Corrections Tracie Gardner , Senior Vice President, Policy Advocacy, Legal Action Center

, Senior Vice President, Policy Advocacy, Legal Action Center Sheriff Stacey Kincaid , Fairfax County, VA; Fairfax County’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Program

, Fairfax County, VA; Fairfax County’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery Program Dr. Ross MacDonald , Chief Medical Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals

, Chief Medical Officer, NYC Health + Hospitals Dr. Kimberly Sue, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Yale Program in Addiction Medicine

Sponsor Perspective:

Mark Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, Indivior

Moderator:

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

