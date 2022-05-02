trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Advancing America’s Economy

Sponsor: American Bankers Association - 05/02/22 11:00 AM ET

History is full of big moments that have changed America’s economic landscape. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has challenged the economy with supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflation. And the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty across the globe and led to high gas prices at home.

As the Federal Reserve takes steps to slow inflation, what can manufacturers and consumers expect to see over the next year? Is the threat of recession real? 

The Hill will check the pulse of the economy with lawmakers, economists, regulators and business leaders to dissect the state of American industry and entrepreneurship all the while innovating and maintaining healthy global market competition.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman, Senate Banking Committee
  • Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Ranking Member, House Financial Services Committee
  • Chitra Balasubramanian, CFO, CircleCI
  • Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
  • Michael Gronager, Co-Founder and CEO, Chainalysis
  • David Kamin, Deputy Director, White House National Economic Council

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Rob Nichols, President & CEO, American Bankers Association

Moderator:

  • Sylvan Lane, Finance & Economic Policy Reporter, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillEconomy

Sponsored Content Message

A strong banking system leads to economic opportunity and brighter futures for all. ABA advocates for pro-growth policies that help America’s banks drive economic growth and well-being across the communities they serve—supporting the diverse needs of individuals and businesses with a range of services. To help ensure an inclusive and innovative banking industry now and in the future, ABA is focused on the following policy priorities:  

Drive inclusive and equitable economic growth 
Protect consumers by ensuring a consistent regulatory approach 
Support a dynamic banking industry

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Pentagon says Russia racks up ...
  2. Texas broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel’s ...
  3. Interest on the debt is a huge threat
  4. Senate Republicans block domestic ...
  5. Five things to know as NRA presses ...
  6. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz receives sharp ...
  7. Facebook rejects Abbott allegation ...
  8. McConnell taps Cornyn to negotiate ...
  9. Maloney leads Nadler in New York ...
  10. Republican Wisconsin elections panel ...
  11. Biden has limited options, but there ...
  12. Trump denies Kellyanne Conway told ...
  13. Police under spotlight over speed of ...
  14. Here are the gun bills stalled in ...
  15. Supreme Court rejects red ...
  16. CVS to halt prescriptions for ...
  17. Democratic discontent brews with ...
  18. Georgia deals critical blow to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  3. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  4. WATCH: How memory fails
  5. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  6. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  7. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  8. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm
  9. How Congress is literally going to the birds!
  10. Fighting injustice in the most unlikely surf spot in America