trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Principled Profit: The Hill’s ESG Summit

Sponsor: Schneider Electric - 06/16/22 9:48 AM ET

ESG investing is the increasingly popular inclination of investors to make capital decisions based not only on likely financial return, but also with an eye toward investing in companies perceived to be creating social good.

As a first step toward federal agencies mandating that companies incorporate ESG principles into their structure and foundation, the Securities & Exchange Commission introduced proposed rules in March to require public companies to disclose climate-related information.

Join The Hill as we do a deep dive on the growing demand of ESG and how it is transforming the business and investment landscape.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), Member, Committee on Education & Labor
  • Rep. John Rose (R-TN), Member, House Committee on Financial Services
  • Andrew Behar, President, As You Sow
  • Magali Delmas, Professor of Management, UCLA Institute of the Environment & Anderson School of Management
  • Harvey Pitt, Former Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission
  • Savita Subramanian, Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative Strategy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Annette Clayton, CEO, Schneider Electric North America

Moderators:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
  • Sylvan Lane, Finance and Economic Policy Reporter, The Hill

Questions for our speakers? Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillESG

Sponsor:

Companies around the world are being pressed to provide greater transparency about their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities, but the many competing standards for disclosure can make this task confusing and time-consuming.  We designed a guide to simplify the complex world of ESG reporting for commercial and industrial organizations seeking to build or improve their reporting practice. Download the guide here.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Clarence Thomas signals interest in ...
  2. What the Supreme Court’s football ...
  3. Former Meadows aide to testify at ...
  4. Jan. 6 committee announces ...
  5. Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s ...
  6. Supreme Court sides with doctors ...
  7. Five under-the-radar Democrats who ...
  8. DeSantis builds national profile out ...
  9. $8.1B in student loan relief has been ...
  10. Hyperbole, bias dominate activist ...
  11. Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ ...
  12. Yellowstone’s innovative flood ...
  13. Thomas calls for overturning ...
  14. McConnell moves to center ahead of ...
  15. Chicago mayor curses out Clarence ...
  16. Why companies think paying for ...
  17. Doctors who perform abortions will be ...
  18. Judge blocks Louisiana trigger law ...
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm