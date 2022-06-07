trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Chronic Kidney Disease: Forging Patient Centered Solutions

Sponsored by: Bayer - 06/07/22 10:00 AM ET

1 in 3 American adults are at risk for developing Chronic Kidney Disease during their lifetime, a devastating condition currently affecting an estimated 37 million Americans. 15% of adults are estimated to have CKD, but 90% do not know they have it. Racial and ethnic minority populations in the U.S. shoulder a disproportionate burden of both CKD risk and negative outcomes. 

What obstacles stand in the way of timely diagnosis? Conversations around treatment often focus on dialysis and transplant, but are there additional options? How do we ensure easy access to all available treatment options for those suffering and at risk for CKD? And how can we address devastating disparities?

The Hill will convene physicians, patient advocates, and health equity experts for an important conversation on treating chronic kidney disease.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Member, Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ), Co-chair, Peripheral Artery Disease Caucus
  • Tom Duvall, Division Director, Division of Special Populations and Projects, Seamless Care Models Group, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation
  • Richard Knight, President, American Association of Kidney Patients 
  • Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation
  • Susan Quaggin, MD, FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology
  • Elena Rios, MD, MSPH, FACP, President and CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Kevin Bernier, Executive Director, Advocacy Relations, US Pharmaceuticals

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillCKD

Sponsored By

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  2. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  3. Former Pence aide explains why he ...
  4. Here’s what’s behind the tampon ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  6. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  7. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  8. DeSantis on Musk tweet: ‘I welcome ...
  9. House Democrats double down on claims ...
  10. Ginni Thomas emailed with John ...
  11. Expected reversal of Miranda requires ...
  12. Illinois Democrat Sean Casten says ...
  13. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  14. Fourteen markets ban screenings of ...
  15. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  16. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  17. Who is Greg Jacob, Pence’s lawyer ...
  18. White House scrambles to solve gas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  3. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  4. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  5. WATCH: How memory fails
  6. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  7. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  8. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  9. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm
  10. How Congress is literally going to the birds!