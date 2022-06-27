trending:

Latina Leaders Summit

Sponsored by: Telemundo - 06/27/22 5:16 PM ET


Latinas are a growing share of both the U.S. workforce and the electorate and integral members of American political, economic, and cultural life. Yet, significant biases and structural barriers persist – holding back progress for Latinas across the nation.

Join The Hill Virtually Live on Wednesday, July 20th for our 5th annual Latina Leaders Summit. Our standout lineup of guests discuss Latina empowerment and building equal spaces and representation across all sectors.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

SPEAKERS:

  • Adassa, Voice Actress, Singer, Songwriter
  • Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA), First Vice Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus
  • Monica Gonzalez, Founder, Gonzo Soccer & Leadership Academy
  • María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino
  • Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Member, Committee on Foreign Affairs
  • Yvett Merino, Producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Producer ‘Encanto’
  • Dr. Anna Maria Nápoles, Scientific Director, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, NIH
  • Ramona Ortega, Founder & CEO, My Money My Future 
  • Regina Romero, Mayor, Tucson, AZ
  • Esperanza Teasdale, Vice President & General Manager, Multicultural Business Unit, PepsiCo

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:

  • Georgianne Ocasio, Sr. Director, Corporate and External Affairs, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
  • Cristina Londoño, Sr. Washington Correspondent, Noticias Telemundo

MODERATORS:

  • Rafael Bernal, Reporter, The Hill
  • Lex Juarez, Washington Correspondent, WDVM 25

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillLatina

