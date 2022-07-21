Level Ground: Eliminating Health & Social Disparities
The pandemic has exposed long standing health disparities in the U.S. Offering equitable health care can lead to a more efficient healthcare system overall, as a healthier population requires less medical care.
How can low-income patients and underserved populations get access to the healthcare they need? What barriers to health equity need to be addressed and reformed? Are the prescription drug benefit programs working as the government intended? And how do we move to a place where all Americans can afford the cost of prescription drugs?
Join The Hill in person as we bring together policymakers, health experts and patient advocates to talk about what changes should be made to make healthcare equitable for all.
LOCATION
1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room
Washington, DC 20006
DATE
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes
SPEAKERS
- Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), Co-Chair, GOP Doctors Caucus
- Gary A. Puckrein, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum
- Elena Rios, MD, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association
- Avik Roy, President, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity
- Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician, Professor of Health Policy & Management, George Washington University (appearing virtually)
MODERATOR
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
