Level Ground: Eliminating Health & Social Disparities

The pandemic has exposed long standing health disparities in the U.S. Offering equitable health care can lead to a more efficient healthcare system overall, as a healthier population requires less medical care.

How can low-income patients and underserved populations get access to the healthcare they need? What barriers to health equity need to be addressed and reformed? Are the prescription drug benefit programs working as the government intended? And how do we move to a place where all Americans can afford the cost of prescription drugs?

Join The Hill in person as we bring together policymakers, health experts and patient advocates to talk about what changes should be made to make healthcare equitable for all.

LOCATION

1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room

Washington, DC 20006

DATE

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast

8:30 AM | Program Begins

10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), Co-Chair, GOP Doctors Caucus

Co-Chair, GOP Doctors Caucus Gary A. Puckrein , President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum

, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum Elena Rios, MD, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association

President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association Avik Roy, President, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity

President, The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician, Professor of Health Policy & Management, George Washington University (appearing virtually)

MODERATOR

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

SPONSOR