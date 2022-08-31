A New Housing Market: Affordability, Access and Equity

The American housing market, spurred by two years of red-hot demand and dwindling home supply, is finally cooling down. And while staggering mortgage rate hikes for homebuyers have dominated recent headlines, the rental market is seeing its own share of dramatic price increases and competition.

What is the current landscape of American housing, and how are ballooning interest rates and rent costs impacting American families? How is the rental market becoming more stable through implementing emergency rental assistance, eviction diversions and other measures? How are people of color facing barriers to entry to homeownership? And as we look to the future of housing, how will costs and home supplies become sustainable while fostering innovations in design and construction?

LOCATION

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

River Birch Ballroom

999 9th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20001

DATE

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

8:30 AM | Program Begins

10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) , Chair, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance

, Chair, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance Rep. French Hill (R-AR) , Ranking Member, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance

, Ranking Member, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com

Chief Economist, Realtor.com Janneke Ratcliffe , Vice President, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Diane Yentel, President & CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

Georgette “Gigi” Dixon , Executive Vice President & Head of External Engagement Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion, Wells Fargo

, Executive Vice President & Head of External Engagement Diverse Segments, Representation, and Inclusion, Wells Fargo Patrice Willoughby, Vice President, Policy & Legislative Affairs Strategy, NAACP

MODERATOR

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

At Wells Fargo, we open doors to enable people to have a safe and affordable place to call home. Systemic inequities in the United States have prevented too many families of color from achieving their homeownership and wealth building goals for too long. To help address these inequities, the Wells Fargo Foundation is launching the WORTH (Wealth Opportunities Restored Through Homeownership) initiative, a $60 million national effort to help create an estimated 40,000 new homeowners of color by the end of 2025. This year Wells Fargo also launched Growing Diverse Housing Developers, a $40 million grant initiative designed to increase racial equity in real estate development and expand the supply of affordable homes for renters and homeowners.