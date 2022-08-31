Unlocking Access to Oral Health
A healthy mouth is essential for a healthy body. Yet, access to adult oral health care is inconsistent or inaccessible for millions of low-income adults enrolled in Medicaid across the country.
Is there a connection between oral health benefits in public programs like Medicaid and health equity? Can the federal government do more to support states and ensure access to quality oral health care for millions of low-income people in the US? Can prioritizing oral health lead to reduced medical costs and better outcomes?
Join The Hill in-person in Washington or streaming nationally to hear from policymakers, health care experts, and advocates about the progress made and what more can be done to improve oral health nationwide.
LOCATION
Renaissance Downtown DC
999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
DATE
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
9:30 AM | Program Concludes
SPEAKERS
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Member, Committee on Energy & Commerce
- Frederick Isasi, Executive Director, Families USA
- Cheryl Lee-Butler, DDS, President, National Dental Association
- Marko Vujicic, PhD, Chief Economist & Vice President, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute
Additional speakers to be announced.
SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE
- Mary C. Backley, Chief Executive Officer, Maryland Dental Action Coalition (MDAC)
- Mahak Kalra, MPH, Chief Policy & Advocacy Officer, Kentucky Youth Advocates & Kentucky Oral Health Coalition
- Kaz Rafia, DDS, MBA, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health
MODERATOR
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
