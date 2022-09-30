trending:

Past Event

The Cost of Mental Health Inequities

Sponsor: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc - 09/30/22 1:39 PM ET
Sponsor: Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc - 09/30/22 1:39 PM ET

Concurrent crises in recent years have brought new waves of mental health challenges in America – with about half of women and a third of men reporting declining mental health since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Paired with an increasingly siloed and expensive mental health system, the perfect storm has been created for those seeking treatment. 

What are the costs of mental health inequities today, and how might these costs grow if they go unaddressed? How can we alleviate the health and economic burdens of unmet mental health needs, and what type of investments are needed to make a difference and save lives?

This September, The Hill will explore the economics of mental health inequities and charting the path toward a healthier, inclusive tomorrow. 

LOCATION
Renaissance DC, Downtown Hotel
River Birch Ballroom
999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

DATE
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

  • Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Member, Senate HELP Committee
  • Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ), Co-founder, Congressional Caucus on Black Women and Girls
  • Andrea Brown, Executive Director, Black Mental Health Alliance
  • Daniel Dawes, Executive Director, Satcher Health Leadership Institute
  • Hannah Wesolowski, Chief Advocacy Officer, Government Relations, Policy & Advocacy, NAMI

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

  • Debra Barrett, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

MODERATOR

  • Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill 

SPONSOR

Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a global healthcare company and proud sponsor of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute’s Economic Burden of Mental Health Inequities in the United States Report. At Otsuka, we hold a deep respect for the value of every mind. We will not rest until mental illness is approached with the same priority and urgency as our physical health and recognized as chronic diseases that warrant early, equitable, and accessible intervention. Through products, programs, policies, and advocacy, Otsuka-people will defy any limitation that stands in their way until every mind is valued.

