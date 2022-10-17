The academic year is in full swing, and while many students have returned to an in-person classroom, the effects of pandemic learning are significant. According to the latest results from the National Assessment of Education Progress, American students experienced some of the largest performance drops in over 30 years.

What will it take to address the scale of education loss across the country, and what type of investments and interventions are needed to make a difference?

The Hill will gather education leaders at the local, state and federal level, policymakers, teachers, advocates and experts for a 360-degree conversation on how students are faring in 2022 and the state of American education.

LOCATION

The Showroom

1099 14th St NW,

Washington, DC 20005

DATE

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

10:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast

10:30 AM | Program Begins

12:00 PM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS:

Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT) , Governor of Utah (appearing virtually)

, Governor of Utah (appearing virtually) Kirsten Baesler , North Dakota Superintendent

Roberto Rodriguez , Assistant Secretary, Department of Education

, Assistant Secretary, Department of Education Penny Schwinn , Tennessee Commissioner of Education

, Tennessee Commissioner of Education Shalinee Sharma , CEO, Zearn

, CEO, Zearn Caitlin Sullivan, Executive Director, Leading Now

MODERATOR:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

SPONSOR:

The Collaborative for Student Success, the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) and the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University have been leading an effort to identify innovative education practices being implemented in states and districts using federal recovery funding.

Our platform — the EduRecoveryHub.org — identifies strong practices in recovery across a variety of school community needs. These include promising approaches for accelerating student learning, supporting educators and families, and improving facilities and technology.

Our mission is to lift up and focus attention on practices that have the potential to help districts and states drive recovery so schools are better able to serve, support, and equip all students for success.