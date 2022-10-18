Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Diversity, equity and inclusion are no longer just feel-good initiatives. They are critical to an organization’s success. Old stereotypes are fading, but barriers still exist. Justice, equal opportunity and inclusion continue to be out of reach for Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and other minority populations.
Many in the public and private sectors have attempted to spotlight the diversity of our nation and support a culture of inclusion. What more can be done to break down barriers to equity and achieve true inclusion? How can we provide and promote opportunities for innovation in all communities?
The Hill will explore diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities within the federal government, business and education and how pathways of opportunity are emerging and empowering future generations.
Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
Virtual Event
Speakers:
- Professor Charleson Bell, Director of Entrepreneurship & Biomedical Innovation, Vanderbilt Center for Innovation & Design
- Charlotte Burrows, Chair, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)
- Norma Guerra Gaier, Executive Director, Texas Career Engagement, University of Texas at Austin
- Dr. Helene D. Gayle, President, Spelman College
- Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen
- Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Chair, The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress
- Dan Perez, CEO, Hinge Health
- Julia Pollak, Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter
Sponsor Perspective:
- Kelly Tchambake, Staff Analog Design, IC Engineer, Qualcomm
- Christine Trimble, VP Public Affairs, Qualcomm
Moderators:
- Cheyanne Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill
- Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill
