Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Diversity, equity and inclusion are no longer just feel-good initiatives. They are critical to an organization’s success. Old stereotypes are fading, but barriers still exist. Justice, equal opportunity and inclusion continue to be out of reach for Black, Hispanic, LGBTQ+ and other minority populations.

Many in the public and private sectors have attempted to spotlight the diversity of our nation and support a culture of inclusion. What more can be done to break down barriers to equity and achieve true inclusion? How can we provide and promote opportunities for innovation in all communities?

The Hill will explore diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities within the federal government, business and education and how pathways of opportunity are emerging and empowering future generations.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Virtual Event

Speakers:

Professor Charleson Bell, Director of Entrepreneurship & Biomedical Innovation, Vanderbilt Center for Innovation & Design

Director of Entrepreneurship & Biomedical Innovation, Vanderbilt Center for Innovation & Design Charlotte Burrows , Chair, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC)

, Chair, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Norma Guerra Gaier , Executive Director, Texas Career Engagement, University of Texas at Austin

, Executive Director, Texas Career Engagement, University of Texas at Austin Dr. Helene D. Gayle, President, Spelman College

President, Spelman College Maurice Jones, CEO, OneTen

CEO, OneTen Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA), Chair, The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress

Chair, The House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress Dan Perez, CEO, Hinge Health

CEO, Hinge Health Julia Pollak, Chief Economist, ZipRecruiter

Sponsor Perspective:

Kelly Tchambake, Staff Analog Design, IC Engineer, Qualcomm

Christine Trimble, VP Public Affairs, Qualcomm

Moderators:

Cheyanne Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

