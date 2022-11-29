trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Building a Healthier Planet

Sponsor: McDonald's - 11/29/22 10:02 AM ET
Sponsor: McDonald's - 11/29/22 10:02 AM ET

The ongoing climate crisis, deemed an “existential threat to human existence as we know it” by President Biden, is at an inflection point in the race to slow its impacts, and as the United Nations warns it’s “now or never” to limit the planet’s rising temperatures, environmental stewardship is becoming a global concern.

What should the Biden administration’s priorities for protecting the environment include? What responsibility do corporations have to work with governments on environmental protection? How can responses be made with equity at the forefront?

On the heels of COP27, The Hill’s Contributing Editor Steve Clemons sits down with Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), chair of the Senate Climate Change Task Force to address the most pressing environmental concerns of today.

Thursday, December 1

10:30 AM ET

SPONSORED BY:

McDonald's Golden Arches
Tags

Most Popular

  1. Florida lawmakers consider move to reverse stripping Disney of self-governing ...
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. From haute cuisine to hate cuisine: Why Republicans are finally taking aim at ...
  4. Recount ordered in tight Boebert, Frisch House race in Colorado
  5. Why are so many people sick right now?
  6. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  7. ‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 ...
  8. Obama mocks Herschel Walker over werewolf, vampire talk
  9. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  10. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
  11. In college admissions, ‘test-optional’ is the new normal
  12. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  13. Biden fires back at Holocaust denialism
  14. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  15. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  16. Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces
  17. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  18. Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm