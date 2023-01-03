trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Expanding Adult Vaccine Access

Sponsor: Pfizer - 01/03/23 12:28 PM ET
Sponsor: Pfizer - 01/03/23 12:28 PM ET

With respiratory illnesses continuing to put pressure on health care facilities nationwide, the importance of vaccines, to help prevent and lower the risk of severe illness, has once again taken center stage. However, a CDC vaccine confidence report suggests that vaccination rates plummeted during the pandemic and have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. One of the barriers is cost, something that a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act attempts to rectify by requiring Medicaid and Medicare Part D plans to cover CDC-recommended vaccines.   

How might the US ensure easy, efficient access to vaccinations specifically among adults? What barriers do low-income communities continue to face in accessing vaccinations and how do we address the needs of communities of color to reduce health disparities?  

The Hill will bring together policymakers and health care leaders for a discussion on supporting access to vaccinations among adult populations.

Thursday, January 26

1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

SPEAKERS:

  • Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services 
  • Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL), Member, Ways & Means Health Subcommittee
  • Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), Member, Ways & Means Health Subcommittee
  • Gary Puckrein, PhD, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum
  • Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, MD, President, American Academy Of Family Physicians
  • Nandini Selvam, PhD, President, Government Solutions, IQVIA

MODERATOR:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-In-Chief, The Hill

SPONSORED BY:

Avalere Health has released a whitepaper “Adult Vaccine Coverage in Medicaid: Assessing Existing Gaps and Looking Ahead to Implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act,” detailing Avalere research that identified gaps in adult vaccine coverage in the 50 states + D.C., and how states will need to address those gaps to comply with the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA) new Medicaid vaccine coverage requirements.

Funding for this research was provided by Pfizer. Avalere Health retained full editorial control.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  2. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  3. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  4. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  5. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  6. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  7. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  8. Does it matter if Trump believes he won the 2020 election?
  9. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  10. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  11. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  12. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  13. Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
  14. Jordan says there are not enough ‘good people’ applying to be police ...
  15. Warner and Rubio: The press knows more about classified documents than Congress
  16. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  17. I voted for George Santos. He owes his constituents answers — now 
  18. The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm