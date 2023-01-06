trending:

Past Event

On the Record with Heather Boushey

The Hill Events - 01/06/23 9:15 AM ET
The Hill’s “On the Record” interviews go beyond the headlines with decision-makers and influencers from Congress, the administration, and newsmakers. 

Join us Friday, January 27th as we sit down with Heather Boushey, a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. Heather is co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, where she was President and CEO from 2013 – 2020. She previously served as chief economist for Secretary Clinton’s 2016 transition team and as an economist for the Center for American Progress, the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the Economic Policy Institute.

Friday, January 27, 2023
2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

