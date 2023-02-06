The State of the Union Breakdown

https://www.youtube.com/live/kYutJpnv4Z4?feature=share&t=779

Following President Biden’s State of the Union address, The Hill will host a virtual event highlighting key takeaways of the speech, including analysis on Biden’s 2023 policy agenda, a potential reelection campaign, the new 118th Congress and the opportunities and obstacles the president will face in finding common ground with the new House Republican leadership.



Wednesday, February 8

9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Michael Larosa , Managing Director, Penta Group; Former Press Secretary to First Lady Jill Biden and Special Assistant to President Joseph R. Biden

, Managing Director, Penta Group; Former Press Secretary to First Lady Jill Biden and Special Assistant to President Joseph R. Biden Sarah Matthews, Senior Advisor of Merrimack Potomac + Charles; Former Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump

Moderator: