The State of the Union Breakdown

TheHill.com - 02/06/23 10:16 AM ET
https://www.youtube.com/live/kYutJpnv4Z4?feature=share&t=779

Following President Biden’s State of the Union address, The Hill will host a virtual event highlighting key takeaways of the speech, including analysis on Biden’s 2023 policy agenda, a potential reelection campaign, the new 118th Congress and the opportunities and obstacles the president will face in finding common ground with the new House Republican leadership.

Wednesday, February 8
9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Michael Larosa, Managing Director, Penta Group; Former Press Secretary to First Lady Jill Biden and Special Assistant to President Joseph R. Biden
  • Sarah Matthews, Senior Advisor of Merrimack Potomac + Charles; Former Deputy Press Secretary and Special Assistant to President Donald J. Trump

Moderator:

  • Mychael Schnell, Congressional Reporter, The Hill
