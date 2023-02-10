trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Future of Tech Series: ChatGPT

TheHill.com - 02/10/23 9:18 AM ET
TheHill.com - 02/10/23 9:18 AM ET

The tech world is experiencing a lot of change with layoffs, cost-cutting and crypto casualties. But innovation is still happening. ChatGPT, a generative AI tool has been in the headlines since OpenAI released the text-based chatbot late last year. Some tech experts predict that ChatGPT will do for AI what the iPhone did for the smartphone. 


It’s the latest development in the world of generative AI, which has attracted billions of dollars in funding from tech investors. Generative AI refers to the ability of computers to automatically create text, videos, photos and other media using cutting-edge machine learning technologies. Generative AI programs have shown they’re capable of mimicking human creativity and can imitate the way real people talk and write.  
Tech investors are pouring billions of dollars into startups specializing in the field of generative AI, so what will be the impact of this new technology? How can it make money? And how will it impact the future of the workforce? 


The Hill dives into ChatGPT and the debate about AI in the workforce as the kickoff topic of its ongoing tech series this year.

Thursday, February 16
2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA)
  • Ethan Mollick, Associate Professor, Wharton School of Business
  • Margaret Mitchell, Researcher & Chief Ethics Scientist, Hugging Face

Moderator:

  • Rebecca Klar, Tech Reporter, The Hill
Tags

Most Popular

  1. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  2. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  3. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  4. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  5. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  6. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  7. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  8. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  9. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  12. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  13. Fetterman hospitalized for treatment of clinical depression
  14. Joe Biden’s China problem just got a whole lot worse
  15. Here are the groups looking into George Santos
  16. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  17. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  18. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm