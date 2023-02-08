Rare Disease Day:  A Look at 40 Years of the Orphan Drug Act 

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Orphan Drug Act, a piece of legislation that re-shaped research and development for rare disease drugs through several incentives such as market exclusivity. What progress has been made since its passage? And what steps can Congress continue to take to ensure the best health outcomes for patients with rare diseases?

The Hill will take a look back into history to shine light on what still can be done to move forward on rare disease drug policy.

LOCATION

The National Press Club, The Holeman Lounge

529 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20045

DATE & TIME

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

10:00 AM – Breakfast & Networking

10:30 AM – Programming Begins

12:00 PM – Programming Concludes

SPEAKERS:

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) , Member, Rare Disease Caucus

, Member, Rare Disease Caucus Thomas Crawford, MD , Co-Director, Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine; Pediatric Neurologist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center

, Co-Director, Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine; Pediatric Neurologist, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Donna R. Cryer, JD, Founder & CEO, Global Liver Institute

Founder & CEO, Global Liver Institute Dr. Hilary Marston , Chief Medical Officer, Food and Drug Administration

, Chief Medical Officer, Food and Drug Administration Heidi Ross, VP, Policy & Regulatory Affairs, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD)

VP, Policy & Regulatory Affairs, National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) Frank Sasinowski, JD, Director, Hyman, Phelps, and McNamara

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:

Christina Hochul, Senior Director, Head of Strategic Alliance Development, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease

Senior Director, Head of Strategic Alliance Development, Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease Julia Jenkins, Executive Director, Everylife Foundation for Rare Diseases

MODERATOR:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

