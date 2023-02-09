trending:

Race & Justice Imperative 

TheHill.com - 02/09/23 12:00 PM ET
A record number of Black Americans were elected to office last year, and 2023 brings the largest class of the Congressional Black Caucus in its history. As Black Americans continue to break new barriers, what can we expect to see in the fight for justice across politics, society, and achieving the American dream? 

During Black History Month, join The Hill for a summit featuring conversations with leading Congressional, governmental, civil rights and social justice leaders to discuss the power of Black representation and keeping up the fight for true equality for all.  

Wednesday, February 22, 2023
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Member, House Committee On Oversight And Reform
  • Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV), Chair, Congressional Black Caucus
  • Cliff Albright, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Black Voters Matter Fund
  • LaTosha Brown, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter Fund
  • DaMareo Cooper, Co-Executive Director, Center for Popular Democracy
  • Alicia Garza, Principal, Black Futures Lab and Black to the Future Action Fund; Co-Founder, The Black Lives Matter Global Network
  • Darrick Hamilton, Economist; Henry Cohen Professor of Economics and Urban Policy; founding director of the Institute for the Study of Race, Power and Political Economy at The New School
  • Adrianne Shropshire, Executive Director, BlackPAC 

Moderator:

  • Cheyanne Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillBHM

