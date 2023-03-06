trending:

Past Event

The Hill’s Disability Summit

Sponsored by: SourceAmerica - 03/06/23 6:08 PM ET
Sponsored by: SourceAmerica - 03/06/23 6:08 PM ET

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), first signed into law in 1990, prohibits discrimination in employment against qualified individuals with disabilities. Yet last year, of the more than 20 million people with disabilities in the United States, only 19 percent were employed according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.  

Advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility across the federal workforce has been a focus for the Biden administration, including a 2021 executive order that emphasizes access for all. More recently, the administration hosted a December 2022 summit focused on integrating disability employment across the federal workforce. 

Since the White House’s call to action, how are federal agencies implementing accessibility into day-to-day work and how can we leverage progress for disability employment? How do we need to re-examine hiring practices across the board to better consider a candidate’s unique skills? What will it take to address the historic inequities that persist in hiring? What are practical solutions to disability hiring, and how are public and private sector leaders modeling best practices? 

The Hill will convene policymakers, business and nonprofit leaders for a comprehensive discussion on practical solutions to increase employment across the disability community and achieving employment for all. 

Wednesday, March 29
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Day Al-Mohamed, Director, White House Domestic Policy Council Disability Policy
  • Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL), Chairman, Committee on Veterans Affairs
  • Armando Contreras, President & CEO, United Cerebral Palsy 
  • Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Co-Chair, Bipartisan Disabilities Caucus
  • Rhiannon Parker, Chief Innovation Officer, The Valuable 500 

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Richard Belden, President & CEO, SourceAmerica

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Sponsor:

Federal initiatives improving the social and economic inclusion of people with disabilities have made remarkable strides, and much more can be done. SourceAmerica recommends initiatives to increase federal utilization of the AbilityOne® Program, establishing a 1% Program contracting goal on par with other programs, and the removal of structural barriers including asset and income limitations and marriage penalties that make it difficult for many people with disabilities to fully join the workforce. To learn more, visit SourceAmerica.org.

