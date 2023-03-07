Pathways to Patient Affordability
Barriers to patient care have long plagued the American health care system – one such barrier is the high cost of treatment. The Inflation Reduction Act attempts to reduce costs, but is there more to be done to ensure all patients have access to affordable care?
What will the post-IRA health care landscape look like? And what hurdles remain for patients seeking quality care?
The Hill will host a deep-dive discussion on the complexities within the American health care system and the path to patient affordability.
LOCATION
Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill, 525 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington DC 20001
DATE & TIME
Thursday, March 30, 2023
10:30 AM – Breakfast & Networking
11:00 AM – Programming Begins
12:30 PM – Programming Concludes
Speakers:
- Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), Member, Health Care Subcommittee, Finance Committee
- Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Member, Health Subcommittee, Energy & Commerce Committee
- Lei Ding, Senior Vice President, Market Access & Commercial Capabilities, Astellas Pharma US
- Douglas Hoey, CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association
- Kristin Bass, Chief Policy & External Affairs Officer, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA)
- Gary Puckrein, PhD, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum
Sponsor Perspective:
- Stephen Ubl, President & CEO, PhRMA
- Kathleen Koch, Author & Journalist
Moderator:
- Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
SPONSOR:
