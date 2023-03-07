Pathways to Patient Affordability

Barriers to patient care have long plagued the American health care system – one such barrier is the high cost of treatment. The Inflation Reduction Act attempts to reduce costs, but is there more to be done to ensure all patients have access to affordable care?

What will the post-IRA health care landscape look like? And what hurdles remain for patients seeking quality care?

The Hill will host a deep-dive discussion on the complexities within the American health care system and the path to patient affordability.

LOCATION

Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill, 525 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington DC 20001

DATE & TIME

Thursday, March 30, 2023

10:30 AM – Breakfast & Networking

11:00 AM – Programming Begins

12:30 PM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), Member, Health Care Subcommittee, Finance Committee

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Member, Health Subcommittee, Energy & Commerce Committee

Lei Ding, Senior Vice President, Market Access & Commercial Capabilities, Astellas Pharma US

Douglas Hoey, CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association

Kristin Bass, Chief Policy & External Affairs Officer, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA)

Gary Puckrein, PhD, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum

Sponsor Perspective:

Stephen Ubl, President & CEO, PhRMA

Kathleen Koch, Author & Journalist

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

