trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Past Event

Pathways to Patient Affordability

Sponsored by: PhRMA - 03/07/23 6:08 PM ET
Sponsored by: PhRMA - 03/07/23 6:08 PM ET

Barriers to patient care have long plagued the American health care system – one such barrier is the high cost of treatment. The Inflation Reduction Act attempts to reduce costs, but is there more to be done to ensure all patients have access to affordable care? 

What will the post-IRA health care landscape look like? And what hurdles remain for patients seeking quality care? 

The Hill will host a deep-dive discussion on the complexities within the American health care system and the path to patient affordability.  

LOCATION
Hilton Washington DC Capitol Hill, 525 New Jersey Ave NW, Washington DC 20001

DATE & TIME
Thursday, March 30, 2023
10:30 AM – Breakfast & Networking
11:00 AM – Programming Begins
12:30 PM – Programming Concludes

Speakers:

  • Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE), Member, Health Care Subcommittee, Finance Committee
  • Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Member, Health Subcommittee, Energy & Commerce Committee
  • Lei Ding, Senior Vice President, Market Access & Commercial Capabilities, Astellas Pharma US
  • Douglas Hoey, CEO, National Community Pharmacists Association
  • Kristin Bass, Chief Policy & External Affairs Officer, Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA)
  • Gary Puckrein, PhD, President & CEO, National Minority Quality Forum

Sponsor Perspective:

  • Stephen Ubl, President & CEO, PhRMA
  • Kathleen Koch, Author & Journalist

Moderator:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

SPONSOR:

Insurers and their pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) decide what medicines are covered, what medicines aren’t and what people have to pay. With just three PBMs controlling almost the entire prescription drug market, there’s a reason coverage isn’t working like it should. We need to make the health care system work better for patients by holding PBMs accountable. Let’s ensure medicine doesn’t cost more for patients than for health plans or PBMs, and protect copay assistance programs that patients rely on to afford treatment. Learn more here.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  3. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  4. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. Two-thirds say Congress shouldn’t interfere with Trump legal probes: poll
  7. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  8. GOP mega donor says Clarence Thomas is victim of ‘political hit job’
  9. Man charged in front-door shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl
  10. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  11. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  12. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  13. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  14. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  15. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  16. Scalise says House GOP will roll out debt ceiling plan Tuesday
  17. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  18. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. This Puerto Rican software company is using satellite data to save...
  3. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  4. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  5. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  6. WATCH: How memory fails
  7. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  8. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  9. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  10. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm